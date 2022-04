According to the latest registration data, Tesla still owns about 75% of the US’s electric car market so far this year with Model Y and Model 3 alone at the top. For years now, Tesla has been dominating the electric auto market in its home country. It is expected that Tesla’s hold on the market will erode as more EV options hit and help grow the US market, but for now, the US EV market is still extremely dependent on Tesla’s production and deliveries.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO