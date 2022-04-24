ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry Unveils Project Centered On Diversifying Golf

By Brandee Sanders
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxSI9_0fJHjmW300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4ZG6_0fJHjmW300

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty

W hether it’s cultivating youth empowerment initiatives through his Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation or backing historically Black colleges and universities, NBA star Stephen Curry has displayed his dedication to uplifting underserved communities and underrepresented groups. For his latest project, the Golden State Warriors guard has set out to diversify the world of golf.

The sport has historically lacked representation and remains white-male dominated. Research shows that 9.5 percent of professional golfers are Black, and 14 percent are Latinx. Women account for only 8 percent of golf professionals. Cognizant of the racial and gender disparities and barriers to entry, Curry uses his lifestyle brand Underrated to make the sport more accessible.

Through the company—which he founded in 2019—he’s leading a project dubbed Underrated Golf that is centered on creating pathways in the sport for youth through education and equity. Student-athletes who are part of the program will have access to exclusive golf courses and will have the opportunity to network and foster connections with power players and leading corporations to learn about career paths within the sport. The top youth golfers will compete in the brand’s upcoming Underrated Golf Tour for a Curry Cup.

Underrated Golf will also be used to develop a pipeline of diverse talent for sports corporations. Curry says the initiative will help push the needle forward when it comes to inclusivity.

“I created Underrated back in 2019 with the goal of celebrating the underdog,” he shared in a statement . “Underrated is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. With this inspiration, I am excited to expand the brand into Underrated Golf, which happens to be one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe. Underrated Golf will provide equity, access and opportunity, recognizing the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life successes.”

Curry has continually used sports as a means for social change. News about the Underrated Golf project comes a year after he pledged to financially support Howard University’s golf program for six years.

SEE ALSO:

Stephen And Ayesha Curry Advance Efforts To Empower Youth Through Literature

Steph And Ayesha Curry Lead Youth Empowerment Project In Oakland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJ5PR_0fJHjmW300

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ayesha Curry
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
Financial World

John Daly: 'Saudi and PGA tours should...'

The PGA Tour and the start-up Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational have been the main topic for several days. LIV Golf Invitational is set to begin in June. John Daly, the 55-year-old fan favorite believes that they need to work together and that only by working together can they end this ‘conflict’.
GOLF
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Howard University#Warriors#Latinx
GolfWRX

7 tips for amateurs to play better golf, from PGA Tour caddies

PGA Tour caddies have a front row seat every week to watch the best golfers in the world practice and play. If PGA Tour players are the heads chefs, then the caddies are their Sous Chefs; they help players prepare and execute week-in and week-out. They know the ins and...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson makes major decision on golf future

The 2022 Masters had a glaring omission with Phil Mickelson missing his first tournament at Augusta National since 1994. A few months before, Mickelson took shots at the PGA as well as provided some tasteless comments about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia which certainly garnered some negative publicity toward him. This resulted in Lefty losing some notable sponsors, including Callaway, Workday, KPMG, and Heineken. He ultimately decided that it would do more harm than good for his public image to show up at the Masters.
GOLF
Reuters

Mickelson asks PGA Tour for release to play LIV Golf event

April 25 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson has asked the PGA Tour for a release that would allow him to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event near London in June and he has also registered to play in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, his agent said. Players had...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on PGA list

The PGA of America on Monday afternoon released the field list for the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next month. Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson are on the list, along with 16 other PGA champions, although there’s no guarantee that Woods, especially, will play.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, team ranking

With approximately one month to go in the 2021-22 NCAA Men’s Golf season, the Presidents Cup released today the most recent rankings update for teams eligible to compete in the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup, slated for August 29, 2022, at Quail Hollow Club. Johnson C. Smith University in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Akshay Bhatia is enjoying the fast track

The best juniors play in the U.S. Kids World Championships in Pinehurst, N.C., so my dad, Sonny, and my mom, Renu, flew us from our home in Los Angeles to North Carolina so that my sister, Rhea, and I could compete. My parents, who had grown up in London and Hong Kong, decided to raise us in North Carolina rather than chaotic Los Angeles. At the time, my dad had a tumor in his eye, and the doctors were more convenient in North Carolina. He’s blind in that eye now, but he’s doing well. —With Keely Levins.
PINEHURST, NC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy