MCNB Holding Corporation Donates CBD to Veterans Nonprofit Organizations

With National Infertility Awareness Week underway, the fertility and family-building benefits provider for employers, Kindbody, is looking to make a full suite of treatments and care accessible — including for LGBTQ+ patients. Founder and chairwoman Gina Bartasi joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to talk about the importance of infertility awareness, what role employers play in offering benefits, and how to remove the stigma around the fertility conversation. "We have to talk about the patient holistically, not just fertility services, but what can we do from a mental health standpoint to support patients," she said. "Most patients talk about fertility being more stressful than divorce, infertility being more prevalent than cancer or diabetes. So it is our mission, remains our mission, to elevate awareness around infertility, not just [during] National Infertility Awareness Week."

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO