Joliet, IL

Five Years Ago Today, Sema’j Crosby Reported Missing, No Charges In Her Death

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks five years since 17-month old Sema’j Crosby was reported missing from Joliet Township. Her lifeless body was found stuffed under a couch in a home on Louis Road a day and a half later. The...

www.qrockonline.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

26-year-old man shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Will County finally shows grieving family body camera video from the moments deputies shot their loved ones

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After days of pressure, the Will County Sheriff's Office finally showed a grieving family body camera video from the moments deputies not only shot and killed their son, but also shot his grandfather.   This comes just one week after CBS 2 Investigators first uncovered the Sheriff's Office denied the family multiple opportunities to see the video. The CBS 2 investigation also brought to light how officials never told the family, or the public, that deputies shot the grandfather too.  The family's attorney, Ian Barney, said he and the family privately watched the video at the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Rockford Register Star

Illinois inmate charged with murder in 2021 fatal shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A Calumet City man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2021 homicide that occurred on Rockford’s northwest side. Antwone Lee, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Herman Bowser on Jan. 1, 2021. Police say at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue after receiving reports...

