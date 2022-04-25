Five Years Ago Today, Sema’j Crosby Reported Missing, No Charges In Her Death
3 days ago
Today marks five years since 17-month old Sema’j Crosby was reported missing from Joliet Township. Her lifeless body was found stuffed under a couch in a home on Louis Road a day and a half later. The...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
CHICAGO - A Broadview man has been charged with shooting through the door of a residence on Chicago's West Side and wounding a woman. Tyshawn Jackson, 24, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. On Thursday, just after 4:30 p.m., Jackson allegedly fired shots through the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago Lawn late Saturday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to the 6200 block of South Francisco Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest on […]
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent armed robberies. In each incident, police say two male offenders approached male victims that were doing construction work at apartment buildings. The offenders pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims’ property, police said. The offenders then struck...
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon, police confirmed. Police said the boy was speaking to an unknown gunman shortly after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street when the gunman drew a firearm and fired shots, striking the boy to the […]
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, Chicago police said. The man...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After days of pressure, the Will County Sheriff's Office finally showed a grieving family body camera video from the moments deputies not only shot and killed their son, but also shot his grandfather. This comes just one week after CBS 2 Investigators first uncovered the Sheriff's Office denied the family multiple opportunities to see the video. The CBS 2 investigation also brought to light how officials never told the family, or the public, that deputies shot the grandfather too. The family's attorney, Ian Barney, said he and the family privately watched the video at the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
ROCKFORD — A Calumet City man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2021 homicide that occurred on Rockford’s northwest side.
Antwone Lee, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Herman Bowser on Jan. 1, 2021.
Police say at around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street and Brown Avenue after receiving reports...
