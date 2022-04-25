ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bon Iver’s Sean Carey on Jazz, Loss and Fly Fishing

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1pjw_0fJHjLsY00
Sean Carey in studio Peter Larson

Sean Carey is both a solo artist — his fourth album as S. Carey, Break Me Open, dropped last Friday — and the second-longest serving member of the folk phenom Bon Iver. When he’s not home with his three kids, he’s in a revolving door of recording studios, stages, hotels, and tour buses. The rest of the time? Well, you’ll find him on the river — fly fishing for trout. For Carey, the two passions of music and fishing are symbiotic: the meditative act of casting a fly while knee-deep in water fuels his creative energy, and provides an escape from the hectic demands of band life.

The lead-up to Break Me Open was marked by two monumental losses: Sean’s marriage ended in divorce, and his father passed away. Rivers became not just places to get away, but sources of healing, reconnecting and new sounds. Swathed in warm, dark synths, whispery vocals and gauzy electronica, Break Me Open is his most intimate release yet. Below, he talks with InsideHook about his love for fly fishing, and how time spent on the water informs his creative process — and sometimes even his tour schedule.

InsideHook: How did you get into fly fishing?

I grew up fishing, but when I moved to Eau Claire, WI, I met my friend, Ben. We were both percussion majors together and he was an avid fly fisher. So we started trout fishing together and by the end of the summer, I had converted and was fully addicted.

What do you enjoy about it?

I think the real draw is how deep it can be. There’s the aspect of just being outside, being in nature, connecting to nature. Then there’s the puzzle part of it where you’re trying to figure out all these things, like where are the fish, what are they eating? I like trying to crack the code. I certainly like days where you don’t have to try it all either, and every cast, there’s a hungry fish. I like the social aspect of it. I also like the solitude of it. I probably do a 50-50 split where I love fishing with buddies and just getting out there and drinking some beers, spending a day on the water — that’s a great way to bond with people. And I love fishing by myself too, just the head space that you get in and the meditative quality of it.

Do you have a favorite piece of fishing gear?

My Dad, who passed away recently, had this little book of poetry by Lawrence Ferlinghetti. I stuck that in my fishing bag years ago and it’s just always in there. I almost never read it, but it’s just always tucked in there in case I get stuck in a rainstorm and just need to hunker down. It’s getting all worn, but it’s the perfect size, and it just sort of hides in amongst the other lines and leaders. Besides that, I would say polarized sunglasses — they’re a game changer.

What’s a tip or two that you’d share for someone who’s just starting out with fly-fishing or, or thinking about starting out?

People get like too stuck in, what’s the right way to do this or the wrong way. Maybe there’s a dry fly hatch, but the biggest fish might still just eat a streamer. Find your own rhythm. Don’t always think, I got to go to this one spot that’s the good river that everyone fishes and I got to throw these certain things. You don’t really need that many flies. That’s sort of in life in general or even with music: just have your own voice.

How is your time on the water conducive to the music? Will you be out casting and inspiration strikes, or is that where you go to forget music and turn that part of your brain off?

Both. I’ve definitely been out there and had like a song like running through my head. Being in a different environment has been very helpful, maybe some lyrics or an arrangement idea will come to mind. Even more productive than that is just driving to go fishing. Sometimes I’ll make a playlist or burn CDs — I still do that sometimes. I’ll listen through demos or ideas on the way to the river. Or I’ll use my voice memo on my phone and sing melodies. Other times, it’s definitely an escape — not even escaping the music, but escaping the other aspects of being a musician. I feel like half my time working is not actually doing creative stuff, it’s like answering emails.

This is your fourth album — what felt different about putting this one together compared to the previous three?

It’s probably my most personal album, my most intimate. Whereas in the past I might have been a little bit more cryptic, this one definitely felt like sharing my life in a clearer way. The songs have a certain darkness and heaviness. Not all [of them], but that’s definitely a main theme.

You wrote a lot of these songs on synths as opposed to piano or guitar. How does that affect the texture or structure of the sound?

There’s actually a lot of brightness in the sound of a guitar or a piano. I love playing piano, but when I hear a really bright piano, I almost cringe. I just want to hear this soft, dark piano. So even that, writing on top of synth, there’s just a different gravity to it.

The lead-up to this album was marked by tragedy: losing your father, losing a marriage. By the time you started working on this album, had you gotten a little distance on those losses, to begin to make sense of them? Is it helpful to have that distance?

I feel like the songs that are like the hardest to share, that are the most intimate, were written in a time of, not numbness, but also not rock bottom either. You can see it from different sides, you’re starting to see how you might heal, but you’re still in it. In a way, I’m still in that phase.

Could you walk us through the creative process behind one of the songs on the album, maybe “Paralyzed”?

A lot of these songs I co-wrote with other people, where they would send me an idea and then I would build a song around that idea. “Paralyzed” was one that I did with my friend, Ben, who got me into fly fishing. He sent me some of the synth stuff and it came together really fast. I wrote [it] about my kids, specifically my oldest daughter. Just like, gosh, I can’t believe you’re already eight years old, just seeing them grow up before your eyes. There’s a certain joy and pride, but there’s also the melancholy of, you’re not going to be little very long and that’s really hard to imagine.

What were you listening to in the course of making this album?

I listened to a lot of jazz and some classical. Bands like Big Thief and Phoebe Bridgers, Ethan Gruska, Blake Mills. Radiohead is always an inspiration, the way they explore all the sounds. They’ve been so good at all their electronic stuff, and that’s something that is a little bit more present on this album.

Is it easy to tell when an album is done?

It’s maybe my favorite moment of the whole process. I love seeing the big picture and thinking about what the sequence is going to be.

To bring it back to fishing for a second, you’ve taught other members of Bon Iver to fly fish. What’s that been like?

Yeah, I taught Matt, the other drummer. We were in Colorado and we had a great afternoon and he took to it really fast actually. I got to watch him catch his first trout on a dry fly and be the proud parent guy, it was awesome.

And you’ll occasionally fish while on tour?

Yeah, I’ve been doing it more and more. It’s not always super easy, but the fly-fishing community has been helpful. It’s like, you got this one buddy who knows so and so and oh, I know a guy that fishes and lives there and it’s like, he’ll take you. We’ve done that a little bit on Bon Iver tours. With my band, we actually booked a couple tours solely around fishing spots. So we’ve been able to fish out West and take a couple days off between cities to be able to fish.

I’m sure it’s a great way to catch your breath and rejuvenate a bit.

Totally. Or come to the show completely tired and dehydrated [laughs].

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

How to Store Your Weed and Keep It Fresh

Welcome to InsideHook’s first annual Weed Week, where we’ll be providing coverage of a variety of cannabis-related goods, services and other topics of high interest for sophisticated stoners everywhere. Cannabis packaging has come a long way from the plastic baggies and spare containers we once used on a...
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Michigan Explores the Idea of Becoming a Spaceflight Destination

What’s it like to live in an era where private space travel is on the rise? One aspect of it involves getting familiar with a lot of new launch locations. There was once a time when Cape Canaveral was the prime location associated with sending people into space. Now, things are a bit more geographically dispersed — consider Virgin Galactic’s facility in New Mexico, for example.
MICHIGAN STATE
InsideHook

The 5 Best Everyday Bourbons to Drink Right Now

Is it the whiskey you associate with the “lower-middle shelf”? Should these bottles be “interesting enough to sip neat, versatile enough to mix in cocktails, and cheap enough to splash in a pan of caramelized onions”? Or, is it what noted whiskey guru Fred Minnick suggests, that “these are bourbons you can actually buy in your local liquor store.”
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
Person
Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
The Independent

Ann Wilson: ‘Singing Led Zeppelin taught me how to sing rock ‘n’ roll – loud and high’

It is morning in Florida, and Ann Wilson is giving me the weather report. “It’s springtime,” she says, looking out of the window, her dark hair groomed and face freshly made up. “It’s pretty blustery, but warm. Things are starting to bloom, and the birds are coming back.” Her voice has a bounce and a buoyancy, as if it, too, has been newly blow-dried.Unexpectedly, these quiet days on the coast seem to suit one of rock’s great trailblazers. With her younger sister Nancy on guitar and backing vocals, Wilson found fame in the mid-Seventies fronting Heart. The first hard rock...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Jazz#Electronic Music#Fly Fishing
InsideHook

New Documentary Revisits the Toxic Legacy of “Girls Gone Wild”

There are some moments in pop culture history that seem, in retrospect, like an utterly horrible mistake on the part of all involved, creators and viewers alike. The very existence of the Girls Gone Wild franchise definitely falls into that category; we’re a long ways from “hasn’t aged well” when we talk about it. But the series’s legacy isn’t just one of rampant sexism and awful taste, and a new documentary offers a look into just how bad things got.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Music
InsideHook

Life Lessons From the Second-Oldest Human Being to Ever Live

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who shared a birth year with the likes of George Orwell, Lou Gehrig and Bing Crosby, passed away last week at the age of 119, as CNN reported. According to longevity researchers she was the second-oldest verified human being to ever live, and the oldest ever from a country that’s famous for producing centenarians.
HEALTH
thebrag.com

10 no-skip albums you need to listen to at least once, according to Reddit

Regardless of what genre they prefer, here are 10 albums everyone should listen to end-to-end, at least once, according to an AskReddit poll. Reddit may be a hellscape, but sometimes, you find gems that are worth taking a second look at. When they’re to do with exceptional music, we sit up and pay attention. A recent AskReddit thread on the website asked people the question: What album from 20+ years ago should everyone sit down, close their eyes, and listen to start to finish at least once in their lifetime, regardless of their normal music tastes?
MUSIC
InsideHook

Meet the Man Behind the Famous Kentucky Derby Bugle Call

With the prep races coming to a close on Saturday, the field is now settled for the 148th Kentucky Derby. Qualifying horses, trainers and racing aficionados will spend the next two weeks making their way to Churchill Downs to prepare for what is widely considered to be “the greatest two minutes in sports.” And for the 27th year running, when the time comes, they’ll look to the Official Bugler of Churchill Downs, Steve Buttleman, to call them to the post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy