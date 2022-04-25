ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does $1 Million Buy You in These ‘Million Dollar Cities’?

By George Malone
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

A million dollars won't buy what it used to, will it? That's especially true when it comes to buying a home .

The typical home in the United States appreciated 19.6% in value in 2021, Zillow reported, and a whopping 146 cities in the U.S. joined the "million-dollar cities" list, where the typical home value is $1 million.

However, all communities aren't created equal. So that got us wondering just what $1 million will get you in several places on the "Million-Dollar Cities" list. Read on to see what a cool million will get you in 15 cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnocX_0fJHix5R00

Seattle

February 2022 home value: $1,000,462

One of the few cities outside California to make this list, Seattle carries a median price of over $300 per square foot, according to a recent study. For $1 million, you can get a four-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2,050-square foot house (officially listed at $988,888). Not to mention plenty of coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203avY_0fJHix5R00

Orange, California

February 2022 home value: $1,009,875

The home of Chapman University and just a short drive from Disneyland, Orange offers 1,572 square feet, four bedrooms and two baths for $989,999. That's $629.77 per square foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sC5fk_0fJHix5R00

Los Angeles

February 2022 home value: $1,010,506

Surprisingly, Los Angeles isn't higher on this list, but that's because some suburbs in the greater L.A. area have higher price points. Still, if you want your address to say "Los Angeles," you may pay $779.78 per square foot for a two-bedroom, one-bath, 1,276-square-foot home (for $995,000).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TblM_0fJHix5R00

San Diego

February 2022 home value : $1,049,236

For $990,000, you can buy a 1,170-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. That's $846.15 per square foot. And you can pay resident fees at Torrey Pines golf course, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KezPf_0fJHix5R00

Oakland, California

February 2022 home value : $1,078,521

The price per square foot dips to "only" $643.04 to live on the east side of the Bay Area. A three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,552-squre-foot home costs $998,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGNqn_0fJHix5R00

Torrance, California

February 2022 home value : $1,150,756

We return to Southern California for the next city on the list. You can land a 1,144-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home for $970,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkMsu_0fJHix5R00

Pasadena, California

February 2022 home value : $1,263,877

The home of the Rose Bowl and UCLA features a home with an average price per square- foot of $712.72. For $975,000, you can buy a three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,368-square-foot house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37b6d6_0fJHix5R00

Glendale, California

February 2022 home value : $1,278,532

This Los Angeles suburb features the U.S. headquarters of the International House of Pancakes, but most houses are no bargain here. A 1,502-square-foot house with two bedrooms and two baths lists for $989,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyCNN_0fJHix5R00

Huntington Beach, California

February 2022 home value : $1,282,827

It certainly makes sense that a city with the nickname of "Surf City" would be on this list, since there's plenty of beach here. A 1,480-square-foot house with four bedrooms and two baths lists for $995,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbr2w_0fJHix5R00

Honolulu

February 2022 home value : $1,330,777

The capital of Hawaii is a pricey place, with an average score of 176.5 (100 is average) from BestPlaces.net. That certainly applies to home prices. For $995,000, you can buy a 1,140-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two baths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y74dr_0fJHix5R00

Irvine, California

February 2022 home value : $1,402,120

Home to Pepperdine and UC-Irvine, among other universities, Irvine can cost $831.67 per square foot: A 1,200-square-foot home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms lists for $998,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2whH_0fJHix5R00

San Jose, California

February 2022 home value : $1,527,880

The biggest city in the South Bay Area features the highest price per square foot ($917.28) and smallest-sized house (1,088 square feet) on this list. You can find a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house for $998,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMaEj_0fJHix5R00

Fremont, California

February 2022 home value : $1,572,311

For $771.52 per square foot, you can land a house in the East Bay. A three-bedroom, one-bath, 1,296-square-foot home lists for $999,888.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgYmu_0fJHix5R00

San Francisco

February 2022 home value : $1,686,780

You might have expected this to be at the top of the list, since it's such a premier city. And the price per square foot ($888) sure fits that label. For $999,000, you can buy a 1,125-square-foot-home with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ctBj_0fJHix5R00

Sunnyvale, California

February 2022 home value : $2,350,524

In Sunnyvale, the home to many in Silicon Valley, you can buy a 2,018-square-foot home with six (yes, six) bedrooms and three bathrooms for $999,999.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 15 cities in the United States that had a February 2022 home value of over $1 million. For these 15 cities, GOBankingRates used Redfin to find a home priced between $950,000 and $1,000,000. GOBankingRates included the square footage, beds and baths and listing price. GOBankingRates also calculated the price per square foot. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 31, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What Does $1 Million Buy You in These ‘Million Dollar Cities’?

GOBankingRates

