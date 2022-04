British Airways has cancelled more than 70 flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Saturday. The Independent calculates 12 domestic flights, including departures to all three airports it serves in Scotland.A total of 60 short-haul international flights are cancelled.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given notice of a week or two – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of...

