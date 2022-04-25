ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s family-owned restaurants find a secret weapon during inflationary times: Parental wisdom

By Sandra Guy
WBEZ
WBEZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the price of duck went up 60 cents per pound over the past 12 months, Kelly Cheng didn’t panic. Instead, she drew from her experience as a daughter of longtime Chicago restaurateurs. She raised menu prices on the duck dish slightly but looked for other places to save, including buying...

