Cancer

Ways to reduce cancer risk in elderly adults

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – New research finds that a combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk in some elderly adults.

The study published in Frontiers in Aging found that a combination of high-dose vitamin d, omega-3s, and simple home strength exercises showed a 61 percent decrease in cancer risk among healthy adults aged 70 and older. This was especially true when it came to invasive cancers.

All three treatments had a small individual benefit when they were combined.

