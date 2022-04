It's official: Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter have reached a deal. Since the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has already floated ideas about potential changes, you may be moved to clean up your profile by deleting your old tweets or untagging yourself from past conversations. You may even consider quitting the social media service entirely. But before you delete (or archive) all your tweets, there are a few settings tweaks that could make you feel more secure. By changing your account privacy settings, you can control what information Twitter itself is allowed to share about you.

