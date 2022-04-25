ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Child died after accident with farm equipment in Connecticut

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – A child died after an accident with farm equipment in Watertown, Connecticut. Police say a 4-year-old child became caught under a tractor and died.

The accident happened on Barnes road at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the child’s family lives in the area.

Officials are now investigating how the incident occurred.

Nestor Rivera
2d ago

i hope the best for you and your family.i know hearing this brings you back to what happened with your angel.may God strengthen your family during these difficult times.

