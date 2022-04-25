Child died after accident with farm equipment in Connecticut
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – A child died after an accident with farm equipment in Watertown, Connecticut. Police say a 4-year-old child became caught under a tractor and died.
The accident happened on Barnes road at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Police say the child's family lives in the area.
Officials are now investigating how the incident occurred.
