Lee, MA

Mass Pike guardrails are being repaired, caution is advised

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – Crews will be repairing the guard rails along the pike in Lee and Beckett during overnight hours this week.

There will be intermittent lane closures on the Eastbound side from seven each evening to five each morning, Monday through Friday this week. Drivers should go slow and use caution.

