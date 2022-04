So the Rangers are now the Metro runner ups. The Canes are a tough team and a deep team. Let them deal with the Boston Bruins, who have been playing pretty well of late, and go to war with them. At the risk of this totally coming back to bite me, Pittsburgh is my preferred opponent in the playoffs. They are basically a one line team and are currently down a starting goaltender. Feed me and grant me revenge for the regulation season shenanigans like the Tyler Motte injury and the Malkin extra curricular’s. Would be an absolute pleasure to watch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO