Motorsports

Christian Horner: Imola one of Red Bull's best F1 results

By Nate Saunders
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMOLA, Italy -- Red Bull boss Christian Horner labelled the team's one-two finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix one of its best ever performances in Formula One. Red Bull arrived in Imola with a string of reliability issues at recent races which had looked like a serious early threat to...

www.espn.com

The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed by Red Bull rival despite title admission after ‘horrible’ Imola weekend

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff accused of mind games by ‘not telling truth’ on radio to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been accused of playing mind games by 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.Lewis Hamilton’s former rival says Wolff labelled Mercedes’ car “undriveable” to deflect from the British driver’s struggles this season. He says evidence for that is Hamilton’s teammate George Russell has been able to produce results in the same car. Mercedes’ new driver is the only competitor to finish in the top five in every race so far this season.“Toto was playing the mental game, which is very smart on his behalf,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1. “[Mercedes are] taking the blame themselves, really...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
The Independent

Carlos Sainz welcomed Daniel Ricciardo apology for Imola crash

Carlos Sainz says he and his mechanics welcomed Daniel Ricciardo’s apology for their crash at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Sainz didn’t finish the race as a result of the collision but Ricciardo was able to continue, although he didn’t get into a point position. It was a frustrating end to Sainz’ weekend after he recovered an underwhelming qualifying in the sprint race to start fourth on the grid.“It says much about Daniel as an athlete and as a sportsman that immediately after a race, where you could see he’s had a tough one, the first thing that he did was...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms across the country and once again the nameplate will offer performance models developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. The first of the AMG-enhanced C-Class models to arrive is the new C 43 which is being introduced for the 2023 model year...
CARS
The Independent

Christian Horner tips Lewis Hamilton to become ‘factor’ in F1 despite struggles

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton will become a “factor” in the title race despite the star’s struggles in the 2022 season.Hamilton has only been on the podium once this season and finished 13th at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last Sunday. This has been down to issues the British driver is having with the car. Porpoising has seen Mercedes boss Toto Wolff call the car “undrivable”.But for all his struggles, Horner is still wary of the threat Hamilton could cause.“He obviously had a horrible weekend but he is still an eight-time world champion... seven-time! I...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Still Believes Lewis Hamilton Could Make A Comeback

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, has admitted that despite Lewis Hamilton’s poor performance so far this season, he’s sure he will “become a factor” later in the year. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was extremely successful with Max Verstappen taking first place with Sergio Perez not far behind. Hamilton on the other hand […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Still Believes Lewis Hamilton Could Make A Comeback appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imola#Red Bull#F1
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton admits frustration at Max Verstappen lapping and has Arsenal loyalty questioned

Lewis Hamilton may have had a “horrible” weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, as the seven-time world champion conceded any hopes of winning this season’s title, but the Mercedes driver has been backed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner to “become a factor” this year. Hamilton’s 13th place finish at Imola was one of the worst races of his 16-year F1 career. The 37-year-old struggled to pass Pierre Gasly at the back of the midfield battle and the gulf to the top of the field was underlined after he was lapped by last year’s title rival...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real

McLaren says its podium finish in Formula 1’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has delivered proof its MCL36 is a better car than it looked earlier in the season. The Woking-based squad endured a difficult start to the 2022 campaign, with brake problems marring the final pre-season test and it subsequently having a tough first event in Bahrain that it left without any points.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton must admit George Russell is 'the better driver right now' following his poor start to the new F1 season, claims Ralf Schumacher... with the ex-Williams star insisting he 'has to ask himself' why his Mercedes team-mate is 'so much faster'

Lewis Hamilton has to hold his hands up and admit that Mercedes team-mate George Russell is a better driver than him right now, says Ralf Schumacher. Hamilton is enduring a dreadful start to the new F1 season, with his 13th-place finish in Sunday's Imola Grand Prix leaving him seventh in the drivers' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Red Bull's Helmut Marko jokes Lewis Hamilton should have retired last year

Red Bull motor racing advisor Helmut Marko joked that Lewis Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season. Seven-time champion Hamilton has endured a nightmare start to 2022 and during Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix found himself lapped by Max Verstappen, who controversially beat him to last year's championship on the final lap of the final race.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff senses Mercedes improvement in Miami to unlock ‘quite some lap time’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes if the team’s engineers can improve the car for the Miami Grand Prix they will have “some lap time”.The team have struggled this season, particularly with ‘porpoising’, which has seen them bag only two podiums and no wins. The reality of the situation has led driver Lewis Hamilton to concede his title chances this campaign.But Wolff says their season could turn around in Miami.“We very much believe that the science we are putting in at the moment will help us to, in effect, run the car lower,” he said, as per Motorsport.com. “It is...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Ralph Schumacher On Lewis Hamilton – “Russell Is The Better Driver Right Now”

Ralf Schumacher, brother to the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, has written that he thinks Lewis Hamilton should concede to George Russell and admit that he is the faster driver of the Mercedes duo. With this being George’s first season at Mercedes, he already holds a 21-point lead over the 7-time world champion who has […] The post F1: Ralph Schumacher On Lewis Hamilton – “Russell Is The Better Driver Right Now” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton as FIA stalls on sprint races

Red Bull have been criticised for taking a “cheap shot” at the lacklustre early-season performances of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton as Formula 1 begins to gear up for the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion has struggled in the opening four races of the season, facing significant difficulties with the new Mercedes W13 car and declaring that there was “no question” that his title hopes are over after Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Helmut Marko, a long-time adviser at Red Bull and head of the team’s driver development program, joked after the race in Imola that Hamilton shoud retire after being lapped by winner Max Verstappen. Marko’s comments have been criticised by former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, who labelled the remark a “cheap shot” and said that Red Bull would still want Hamilton as one of their drivers even after a below-par start to the season. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has criticised Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko for taking a “cheap shot” at Lewis Hamilton.Marko jested that Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season as the seven-time champion is struggling in his Mercedes this campaign. The British driver is off pace, which sees him down in seventh in the drivers’ standings.Herbert said that, while Marko takes jibes at Hamilton, he would want the Briton to drive for Red Bull.He told Sky Sports: “What a cheap shot. Typical Helmut Marko and Red Bull to be honest. After everything that happened last year,...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Jenson Button would 'love' to race in Le Mans 24 Hours again

Jenson Button says he would "love" to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours race after making his debut in 2018. The 2009 Formula 1 world champion was part of the SMP Team that competed at the endurance race four years ago, but abandoned in the final hour after a series of engine problems.
MOTORSPORTS

