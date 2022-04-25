ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Will Dax Harwood return to the WWE?

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
 2 days ago
Dax Harwood has long been associated with a return to the WWE. However, it seems that this will not happen. How Harwood reacted, you can read in the following lines. “We didn’t need any damage control,” Harwood said for Wrestling Perspective Podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc....

