Greg Cote Show podcast: First 2 events in Father vs. Son Cote Olympics! (Also, Heat talk)

By Greg Cote
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The newest episode of the Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, is all about the competition three ways: On the basketball court, the pool table and the golf course.

We dive into the Miami Heat’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, as the GCS stayed up late to include the result of Sunday night’s Game 4 and where the Heat stand heading into Game 5 back in Miami Tuesday night.

Oh, but then the competition gets really fierce as we debut the Cote Olympics: Father vs. Son, Greg vs. Chris, Age vs. Youth.

We’re competing in 10 events, and the new episode includes the first two -- pool and golf.

▪ Dad and kid make the balls clack in a best-of-three games on the green felt. Chris used to play competitive pool in a league. But Greg has a table in his house so obviously he’s handy with the stick, too ... right? Hear who takes the early lead in the Cote Olympics!

▪ Then it’s on to golf in a full 18-hole round that finds Chris giving Greg a stroke per hole or 18 total. In addition to stroke play we’re simultaneously tracking the round as match-play, too. Teaser: Stroke play ain’t close but match-play is down-to-the-wire-tight and wrapped in controversy

Do Greg and Chris split their first two events or does somebody stake a 2-0 lead? Find out!

This is our 19th episode of 2022 and our 110th overall and we welcome you back as always.

Also in the newest episode:

A bit of post-cruise talk as Chris humblebrags and recounts his winnings at roulette.

Chris disrespects the Cote Olympics and the game of pool by cracking pistachios during a match.

And why is Greg referencing playing golf with Stan Musial?

Hear all of this and more in our latest podcast! A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 ET on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com. Find the entire GCS catalog with all 110 episodes HERE . (The show also simulcasts on Sirius XM radio Mondays from to 6 p.m.).

Our podcast debuted in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. (Sorry, don’t blame us). We thank you all, our pod family, for your great and growing support. Please continue to listen, rate, review, follow, then unfollow and follow again and so on. It isn’t cheating, and it helps us a bunch. Tell your friends, too!

Also, we now have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Miami Herald

