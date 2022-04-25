ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane targets perfect run-in to clinch Tottenham a Champions League place

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Tottenham striker Harry Kane feels his side have to win all five of their remaining games to secure Champions League football next season.

Spurs lost ground in the top four race on a damaging Saturday, as Arsenal beat Manchester United to move into fourth and then they were unable to beat Brentford.

That 0-0 draw in west London came a week after they were beaten 1-0 at home to Brighton and they are now outsiders in a race they looked to be in control of.

Harry Kane and Tottenham drew a blank at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Crucially, they still have Arsenal to play at home and that looks like being decisive, with other games against Leicester, Liverpool, Burnley and Norwich.

Kane reckons 15 points could be needed if they are to get back into the top tier of European football.

“The last two especially, to only get one point from those two games is disappointing,” Kane said. “We’re running out of games in terms of dropping points.

“There are five games left and we feel like we are pretty much going to have to win all of them to get that spot. We are more than capable of doing that, we believe in that and that is what we’ll try and do.

“If we win the last five games we will be in the Champions League so that is how we’ve got to look at it. We know those five games will be difficult, we go to Liverpool away as well which will be very tough.

“As we’ve seen this season we have dropped points against teams where we were probably expected to win and so have the others around us.

“It is by all means not done yet. We have to stay focused and keep working hard. We have a little gap now to prepare and work and hopefully we can put in a good performance against Leicester.”

Spurs have done well to be in the race given the mess Antonio Conte inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo, but they looked to have a firm grip on a top-four spot until their past two results.

The England captain, who has gone five games without a goal, said: “I think whoever ends up in the Champions League deserves to be in the Champions League. That is the bottom line.

“It has been a long season and we’ve definitely had ups and downs this season. I think we’ve done great to put ourselves in this position we’re in now but it is about who can finish it off.

“That is the most important thing in football. Hopefully it is us, we will work as hard as we can to make sure it is us and get that Champions League spot.”

Related
newschain

Liverpool move closer to another Champions League final after beating Villarreal

Liverpool put one foot in their third Champions League final in five seasons after a 2-0 victory over the least-fancied team in the last four Villarreal. An own goal from Pervis Estupinan and Sadio Mane’s 20th of the season in a three-minute second-half spell did the damage and the only criticism which could be levelled at Jurgen Klopp’s side was that they should have scored more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
LIVERPOOL F.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Antonio Conte
The US Sun

Tottenham’s back-room shake-up continues as head of recruitment Brian Carey follows Steve Hitchen in leaving Spurs

TOTTENHAM'S shake-up of the recruitment department has continued with the exit of talent-spotter Brian Carey. The ex-Leicester player, 53, has left his role as head of recruitment after six years at the club. Carey's departure follows February's resignation of technical performance director Steve Hitchen. That came after Hitchen's influence had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Tottenham lose ground in top-four race after being held to goalless draw at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur limp from the Brentford Community Stadium with their top-four hopes no longer in their grasp, and it could have been even worse thanks to the efforts of one of their own.This was another missed opportunity for Antonio Conte’s side, who have relinquished their advantage over Arsenal and must quickly rediscover their attacking verve. Since scoring 14 goals in their four consecutive wins, Spurs have now been shutout in 180 minutes against Brighton and Brentford. With a patched-up defensive line, Brentford restricted Tottenham’s attack effectively and David Raya finished without having a save to make.The attacking intent was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Football#Manchester United#Spurs#Arsenal#European#The Champions League
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
UEFA
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool still have work to do vs Villarreal in Champions League second leg

There were no fist pumps from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal as he said "it's only half time" despite his team holding a huge advantage. After a goalless opening half in the Champions League semi-final first leg, Pervis Estupinan's 53rd-minute own goal brought the breakthrough before Sadio Mane added a second just two minutes later to hammer home the advantage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
