City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski has highlighted her plan to address crime in the city, which she said is on the rise. The move is part of her “Solution Sunday” series, where Ashe-Nadrowski proposes different solutions to problems Bayonne faces ahead of the May 10 municipal election. The previous version on April 17 was about “Schools” issues, which she touted was the most popular topic in the series yet.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO