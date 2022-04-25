ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

PennDOT outlines construction projects for the week

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:. Work continues this week on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt Townships. Beginning today, the contractor will continue work on the Route 287 intersection and structure over...

