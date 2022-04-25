ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

First 'plane swap' stunt unsuccessful as plane spirals out of control in Arizona; no injuries reported

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviation history will have to wait but disaster was avoided. Two cousins, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, were unsuccessful in completing the first "plane swap" Sunday night over the Arizona skies, as one plane spiraled out of control as the two pilots were thousands of feet in the air....

