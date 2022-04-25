Air taxis could fly commuters across Tampa Bay by 2025

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO