Tampa, FL

Air taxis could fly commuters across Tampa Bay by 2025

By Dan Matics
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - Aircraft that take off and land like a drone could be part of the future of transportation around Tampa Bay. They're called air taxis and NASA has identified two spots...

www.fox13news.com

Axios Tampa Bay

3 must-try rooftop bars in Tampa Bay

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Whether you want to impress out-of-towners or find the perfect date spot, a good rooftop bar is a must.1. M.BirdDetails: A deco-inspired tropical lounge perched atop historic Armature Works.Must-try cocktail: The Out of Towner with Tromba Blanco, pineapple, lime, cucumber water and seltzer.Go when: You want to loosen up your colleagues for after-work happy hour.Address: 1903 Market St., Tampa Cheers. Photo courtesy of M.Bird2. Santo's Drinkeria RooftopDetails: An indoor-outdoor spot where you can sample Sicilian street fare and sip refreshing cocktails.Must-try...
Tampa Bay Times

Purple jacaranda trees fill Tampa Bay’s landscape this time of year

One of the most eye-catching signs of spring in the Tampa Bay area is the gorgeous pops of purple and light blue as jacaranda trees bloom in late April and May. Thanks to a fairly warm winter they started blooming early, which can make some trees appear a bit thin since they aren’t blooming all at once, according to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
Evie M.

The Devil Tree in St. Lucie could be connected to one of Florida's first serial killers. Would you visit?

This isn't the actual Devil Tree in St. Lucie, Florida. I couldn't find an imagine I could use."Old Devil Tree 老妖树" by 小猫王 is marked with CC BY-SA 2.0. When it comes to the weird, wild, shocking, and creepy, Florida can't be beat. Seriously. I grew up as a California native and I thought we were the weirdest. It's one of the reasons I love living in Orlando. And while I've poked around a little here, there's so much more to unpack around Florida, and my eye is now drawn to St. Lucie. Particularly, one of the most haunted spots in all of Florida, the Devil Tree.
Evie M.

They say gangsters haunt this beautiful Miami hotel. Would you check-in?

The beautiful and haunted Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FloridaElviss96 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. Since I moved to Orlando, I'm disappointed to say I have yet to make the trek out to see Miami. I've never been. And honestly, after discovering the Biltmore, Miami's "favorite creepy hotel", I absolutely need to go now. Maybe you've seen pictures of the Biltmore even if you haven't gone in person. The hotel is more than well-known, it's absolutely A-list famous. And, having been around since 1926 as the brain child of a young George Merrick, the founder of Coral Gables, it has quite the history.
10 Tampa Bay

Lanes reopen on I-4 West following crash near Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash caused multiple lanes on a portion of Interstate 4 to be blocked Monday evening in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol previously reported that three right lanes were blocked on I-4 West before Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Hillsborough County. The lanes have since...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay gas prices are on the rise again

Gasoline prices are rising again across the nation and in Florida. A gallon of regular gas cost an average of $4.19 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area as of Wednesday, according to data from AAA The Auto Club Group, which was slightly above the national average of $4.13. Gas prices have...
10 Tampa Bay

Semi-truck trailer splits apart, blocks Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — An intersection near South Tampa is currently blocked as police work to remove a trailer that was torn following a semi-truck crash. According to police, the truck crashed into a tree that spanned S. Louis Avenue and W. San Rafael Street. The driver continued to move the car causing the trailer to split apart, police say. According to law enforcement, the trailer was carrying wine.
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The BEST Hotel Day Passes in Tampa Bay

With so much to do across Tampa Bay, Orlando, and other neighboring cities, it can be hard to allot one whole week to just one place!. Luckily, you can take advantage of a hotel day pass with ResortPass, giving you access to local hotels and resorts for a day to enjoy all that they have to offer without booking an overnight stay. It’s the perfect way to plan a daycation that’s not too far from home.
