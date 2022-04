The two people who died after they were pulled from the Swatara Creek Sunday in Lebanon County were a mother and son, according to a GoFundMe created by the family. Salvador Jimenez, 42, and Ivette Santiago, 61, were two of the four people struggling in the creek, prompting a rescue situation Sunday evening near the Jonestown dam in Jonestown Borough, Pennsylvania State Police said.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO