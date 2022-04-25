ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony D'Angelo Match Added To 4/26 NXT 2.0

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago
A new match has been added to Tuesday's NXT 2.0. WWE announced that Tony D'Angelo will take on Xyon Quinn in singles competition on the April 26 episode of NXT 2.0. “The New Don of NXT” looks to solidify his...

