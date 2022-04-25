Tony D'Angelo Match Added To 4/26 NXT 2.0

Seth Rollins looked like a “Spearmint Gum” with his all green outfit on this week’s WWE RAW, according to AEW star Swerve Strickland. Strickland remarked on Rollins’ attire during Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary segment, which kicked off RAW. The segment saw Rollins interrupting the reunion between Orton and Cody Rhodes, accusing The American Nightmare of stealing Orton’s spotlight. The segment set up a main event 8-Man Match pitting Rhodes, RK-Bro & Ezekiel against Rollins, Kevin Owens & The Usos. Orton and the babyfaces went onto win the bout.
