ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Malaysia urges countries to prioritise food over fuel as Indonesia bans palm exports

By Mei Mei Chu
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXq83_0fJHe2s700

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - Countries should pause or slow use of edible oil as biofuel to ensure adequate supply for use in food, a state-backed Malaysian palm oil group said on Monday, warning of a supply crisis following an Indonesian ban on palm oil exports.

Indonesia, the world's top producer and exporter of the edible oil, sent shockwaves through the market on Friday when it announced it would impose a ban from April 28. read more

Global edible oil supplies were already choked by adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and now global consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies. read more

Disruption from conflict has exacerbated price rises in food commodities, which were already running at 10-year highs in the Food and Agriculture Organization's index, threatening a jump in global malnourishment. read more

"Exporting countries and importing countries need to have their priorities right, this is the time to temporarily reconsider food versus fuel priorities," said director general of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir.

"It's very important for countries to ensure available oils and fats are used for food and ... temporarily stop or reduce their biodiesel mandates," he said, adding countries could resume biodiesel mandates once supply normalises.

Palm oil, the most widely used edible oil, is also used as biodiesel feedstock.

Indonesia and Malaysia make it mandatory for biodiesel to be mixed with a certain amount of palm oil - 30% and 20% respectively - and just last month said they remain committed to those mandates, despite higher palm prices. read more

Other countries also make biofuels from animal fats and plant oils like corn and soy, and imposed mandates. Demand for such biofuels has boomed from climate change mitigation efforts. read more

Malaysia accounts for 31% of global palm oil supply, second after Indonesia's 56%.

Although Malaysia is expected to benefit from Indonesia's drastic policies, producers face a pandemic-induced labour shortage and said they cannot fill the global supply gap.

Malaysia also needs to look at its stock and production forecast to ensure local demand is not neglected while fulfilling global demand, Ahmad Parveez said.

Investors have been anticipating Malaysia would bring in tens of thousands of migrant workers to staff plantations and boost production. However, the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) said the influx of workers would raise production by only 1 million tonnes at most.

"The reality is, we can increase our production but this still wouldn't be enough to meet world demand," MPOA Chief Executive Officer Nageeb Wahab said.

The association, which represents plantation giants like FGV Holdings (FGVH.KL) and Sime Darby Plantation (SIPL.KL), said Indonesia's ban has added urgency to addressing the labour crunch and it would urge the government to accelerate recruitment.

Indonesia's ban is set to shift demand to Malaysia, making it a rare sellers' market, Nageeb said.

"We are in a very rare situation, I think this situation is going to be prolonged... The sellers get to decide who to sell to, and what product to sell whether crude palm oil or refined."

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers killed in Indonesia

Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead in western Indonesia on Sunday after being ensnared by traps, police said, dealing another blow to the species' rapidly declining population. Rampant deforestation has reduced the tigers' natural habitat and increasing conflict with humans has left only several hundred of the endangered...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Oil Palm#Food Prices#Fuel Oil#Malaysian#Indonesian
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy