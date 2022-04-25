Clouds, showers and more cool, windy weather on the way

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says there will be on-and-off showers on Tuesday in the Hudson Valley.

There will be a brief break Wednesday morning, followed by more passing showers. It will also turn windy into Thursday.

FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few scattered, mostly light, rain showers on and off through the day. Low impact. Highs around 62. Lows around 46.

WEDNESDAY: Early sun, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with passing showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very windy and cool. Highs around 56. Lows around 39.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Highs around 58. Lows around 40.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High near 62.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 66. Lows around 45.