Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hamstring injury

By Staff
wcluradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox announced on Sunday that outfielder Eloy Jiménez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The team estimates that Jiménez will...

www.wcluradio.com

