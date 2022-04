MEAD, Neb. — There's a crisis at the former AltEn ethanol plant, according to data collected by monitoring wells placed on the property recently. Samples from one test well near a leaking lagoon show chemicals in the groundwater above EPA standards for drinking water. One environmental watchdog group notes that some levels of pesticides and fungicides were found in 8 of the 9 test wells.

