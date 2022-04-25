ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Tennessee 'edible landscaper' on a mission to help people grow their own food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee man known online as "Garden Guy" is on a mission to help people grow their own food. Benj Meeks is an edible landscape designer based in Knoxville. "I really like taking the beauty that's already in nature and bringing it around people's...

Related
Henrico Citizen

In the Garden: Growing tomatoes in pots

Keep garden-fresh tomatoes close at hand this season. Grow one or more in containers on your patio, balcony, or front steps. Any tomato can be grown in a pot, but determinate varieties are smaller and more compact, so they are a bit easier to manage in a container. They produce fruit in a relatively short period of time, making them great choices for preserving as well as using fresh. Look for a D or determinate on the plant tag, seed packet or in the catalog description.
GARDENING
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Have You Ever Driven Through Kentucky’s Nada Tunnel? It’s Definitely Worth the Drive!

Have you ever heard of the Nada Tunnel in Kentucky? This tunnel has been said to be a "gateway to the Red River Gorge" and wow! This tunnel is wild!. This tunnel almost gives me claustrophobia, because it's only big enough for ONE car at a time, and the inside of the tunnel looks like a cave. Located in Red River Gorge, Kentucky is the Nada Tunnel, and people travel from all over, just to drive through the 900-foot tunnel.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
Tracey Folly

We ordered over $115 in takeout food and ditched it in the dumpster

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trying out a restaurant for the first time can be a delight. Not this time. Ordering food from a new restaurant can be a delightful experience, or it can be a dreadful experience. Let's talk about why my family tried a new ethnic restaurant that opened in a neighboring town recently and why it turned out to be a dreadful experience.
