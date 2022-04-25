ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

JURY SELECTION SET FOR TWO TRIALS TODAY

By Hometown2
 2 days ago

Jury selection is scheduled for today for two trials in Indiana County Court. One of those cases is a case of rape from 2020. Police have charged 24-year-old Austin Nuccetelli of Baden in Beaver County with rape...

Crime & Safety
