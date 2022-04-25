ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

FIRST RESPONDERS ACTIVE WITH SEVERAL DIFFERENT CALLS ON SUNDAY

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 2 days ago

Sunday was a busy day for Indiana County first responders. At 12:20 PM on Sunday, Black Lick fire fighters were called out for a pumping detail on Blaire Road in Burrell Township. Fire crews reported...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
City
Pine Township, PA
City
White Township, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WBRE

Coroner called to shooting in Northumberland County

HERNDON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a reported shooting Friday in Northumberland County. First responders rushed to answer a desperate call in a rural neighborhood near Herndon. “He’s in the living room he has a gunshot wound to the throat, he’s hardly breathing…we’re going to need a helicopter at […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search for two involved in a vehicle hit-and-run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Fire Department#Black Lick#Indiana Fire Association#Citizens Ambulance
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two people found dead in Springdale home identified

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Two people found dead at a scene in Springdale have been identified. Springdale mayor John Molnar said that two bodies were found, one man and one woman. Allegheny County Police Department said in a press release that both victims appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. The...
SPRINGDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot in Texas over argument about parking space

TEXAS — Professional bodybuilder Shane Post is recovering after being shot by a neighbor over a parking space dispute. Post was born and raised in Claysville, but moved to Texas with his wife several years ago. Ring doorbell video caught the altercation outside the Posts’ townhouse last Tuesday. Shane’s coworker, in the red shirt, parked in the neighbor’s spot moments before the altercation. Shane’s wife can be seen walking outside to greet them, with her 3-month-old baby in her arms. She tells Channel 11 she wanted to introduce the coworker to the infant, but instead witnessed her husband being shot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton police searching for suspect in grocery store theft

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are seeking help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a theft from a Scranton grocery store. According to a post on Scranton Police’s Facebook page, the individual in the picture and security camera video is wanted by police in relation to a theft that occurred […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman charged with illegally selling alcohol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol at a gentleman’s club after three enforcement officers went to the club undercover. Shanice Watson, 33, was allegedly selling alcohol without a license under the business/name “Queens Kitchen.” During the investigation, one officer found a planned party she was having at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man wanted for attempted murder found and arrested

A man wanted on felony charges has been found and arrested according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department said during a Facebook live that they have arrested Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr who was wanted for felony offenses of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder. Deputies believe Reynolds Jr. shot Amanda Miller, 31 of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy