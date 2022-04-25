ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami’s Bomnin Chevrolet locations become #1, #2 for General Motors sales worldwide, Bomnin Volvo earns #1 for Volvo in USA

By Dave Mosley
communitynewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBomnin Automotive Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing auto groups in South Florida, once again lived up to its slogan “Committed to Excellence” as three Bomnin dealerships were named the largest in the country in 2021. Bomnin Automotive Group proudly announced the following:. • Bomnin Chevrolet...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

The cost of attempting to grab the lion's share of the this market won't be cheap. The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
State
Virginia State
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Volvo Group#Vehicles#Chevrolets#Volvos#Bomnin Automotive Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
insideevs.com

Honda To Sell 800,000 EVs In North America By 2030

According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Teases Its Second All-Electric Commercial Vehicle

Ford announced the upcoming premiere of its second all-electric commercial vehicle for customers in Europe, which is scheduled for May 9. "The new announcement will mark the next key milestone on the road to zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035."
CARS
The Verge

GM reportedly stops providing battery pack replacements for the Chevy Spark EV

General Motors will reportedly no longer provide battery replacements for the all-electric version of the Chevy Spark, according to a report from EV-Resource (via InsideEVs). The Chevy Spark electric vehicle (EV) was first released in 2013, and GM continued to make new models until 2016. A GM district executive confirmed...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Former Walmart CEO: Labor market has been turned 'completely upside down'

Former Walmart president and CEO Bill Simon argued that the labor market has been turned "completely upside down" and is being driven by more workers’ power and control. "Where the employers are being vilified and…told that they're either greedy or corrupt or not paying their fair share," Simon told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday. "That's just a real difficult environment to try to operate in."
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy