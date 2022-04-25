ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman Strawberry Festival returns in May

By Bobby Stilwell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeHz3_0fJHcCgY00

CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama’s longest-running strawberry festival will be returning to Cullman in May.

The Cullman Strawberry Festival will be back on May 7 at Festhalle Farmers Market and Depot Park (309 1st Ave NE). Besides the namesake berry, which local farmers will be selling starting at 7 a.m., there will be performances from local and nationally recognized bands/singers, a kid’s area, arts and crafts vendors, a baking competition, and more.

Inmate charged with murder escapes Etowah County work center

Cullman’s first strawberry festival was hosted in 1939, but the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association said the city’s been connected to the berry for more than 100 years.

Admission is free to the event; apart from the farmer’s market portion, everything else is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit the Cullman Strawberry Festival website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
AL.com

Confederate Memorial Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Alabama? Will mail run?

If you need assistance from state agencies in Alabama on Monday, you will have to wait. State agencies are closed Monday, April 25 in observance of Confederate Memorial Day. It’s one of three Confederate-related holidays in Alabama – Robert E. Lee’s birthday on third Monday in January (celebrated along with the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King); Confederate Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in April; and the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on the first Monday in June.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Sports
Cullman, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
US News and World Report

Alabama's Largest State Park Expanding Near Birmingham

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — New public access areas will be available later this year at Alabama's largest state park, which is growing with the purchase of more than 1,600 acres (647 hectares) of land in metro Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to expand biking, hiking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Whnt
The Gadsden Times

One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Alabama 79 near Guntersville. The crash caused the temporary closure of both lanes of Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road, in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at about 2:59 p.m. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and Guntersville police responded to the crash, Nugent said, along with Guntersville and Nixon's Chapel firefighters. This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Fling 2022 Calhoun County Fair

The Calhoun County Fair Spring will be held April 26 – 30, 2022! Join for rides, games, food, and family fun! Midway rides by James Gang Amusements!Located at the Calhoun County Ag Center4500 Bynum Leatherwood RoadAnniston, AL 36206Gates open at 6PM nightly! Prices and special nightly events are listed below:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WJBF

Opelika and Stanhope Elmore schools to ensure safe baseball environment

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A heated doubleheader Friday between Opelika varsity baseball and Stanhope Elmore has administrators from both schools discussing modifications to game three on Saturday in Opelika.  “Opelika High School administrators have talked with Stanhope Elmore administrators, and we are taking appropriate measures for a safe game environment today. Parking will not be […]
OPELIKA, AL
WAFF

1,500 associates to be hired by Food City

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food City will be hosting a hiring event Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with the goal of hiring 1,500 full-time or part-time positions within the company. The positions include entry-level and experienced, skilled positions. Some of the jobs include meat cutter, cake decorator along...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy