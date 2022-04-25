Cullman Strawberry Festival returns in May

CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama’s longest-running strawberry festival will be returning to Cullman in May.

The Cullman Strawberry Festival will be back on May 7 at Festhalle Farmers Market and Depot Park (309 1st Ave NE). Besides the namesake berry, which local farmers will be selling starting at 7 a.m., there will be performances from local and nationally recognized bands/singers, a kid’s area, arts and crafts vendors, a baking competition, and more.

Cullman’s first strawberry festival was hosted in 1939, but the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association said the city’s been connected to the berry for more than 100 years.

Admission is free to the event; apart from the farmer’s market portion, everything else is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit the Cullman Strawberry Festival website .

