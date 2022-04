BOSTON (CBS) — The draft week trades have officially begun. Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has gotten the ball rolling. The Patriots on Monday traded their fifth-round pick to Houston, acquiring the Texans’ sixth-round and seventh-round picks in return, according to Adam Schefter. Trade: Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick to the Texans for their sixth- and seventh-round picks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2022 Field Yates then specified that the Patriots sent No. 170 overall to Houston, with Nos. 183 and 245 going to New England. The specifics here, per source: The Texans receive pick 170. The Patriots receive picks 183 and 245. https://t.co/6coQGHeSfT — Field Yates...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO