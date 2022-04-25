ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

12-year-old boy found ‘in good health’ in Miami

By Amanda Batchelor
Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Miami police have located a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Police: Female security guard in Miami shot multiple times

MAIMI, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman working as a security guard was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday afternoon, according to Miami police. Officers responded just after 4 p.m. to 250 NE 72 St. in reference to a shotspotter alert. Miami Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported the...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man drugged and robbed, watch gets stolen in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a theft that took place in Miami. Miami Police responded to a report of a theft near the 3100 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue before 11:30 a.m., Saturday. According to the victim’s friend, the victim was at Moxies in Brickell Friday night, when he...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
Click10.com

Miami women arrested in Florida Keys driving stolen car with drugs inside

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested two women from Miami who were driving a stolen car. Deputies also found crystal methamphetamine after searching the women. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Stefani Perez and 33-year-old Yariras Castillo were taken into custody Saturday night...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Group beats man with object, shoots him in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 240th Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

San Jose baby whose abduction was caught on video found safe, three suspects in custody

The 3-month-old California baby, whose abduction was captured on surveillance footage on Monday, has been found safe, local authorities reported.San Jose Police reported that three suspects were being held in custody in relation to the kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar.On Monday afternoon, while the boy’s grandmother was putting away groceries, an unknown man entered the San Jose apartment and stole the infant from his home. Video surveillance footage was later released of the man brazenly walking down the sidewalk with the black baby carrier and white blanket in tow. Police said that the child had been taken to a local...
PUBLIC SAFETY

