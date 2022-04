The Steelers had their pre-draft press conferences on Monday. As expected, they didn’t tip their hand regarding the quarterback they’d draft at No. 20 — if any. Different opinions have been making the rounds regarding whether the Steelers would take Malik Willis of Liberty or Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, if both are available. Peter King’s mock draft has the Steelers taking Pickett — and Willis plunging out of round one. Simms has Pittsburgh taking Willis. The PointsBet draft odds continue to have Willis as the favorite to be the first quarterback taken in the draft.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO