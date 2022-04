Twitter is now reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk‘s bid to take over the social media platform. The Tesla CEO’s $43 billion USD offer first came more than 10 days ago after he declined to join Twitter’s board of directors, which would have limited the stake he could buy in the company to 14.9%. The social media giant was quick to dismiss the offer, even going so far as to adopt a “poison pill” policy that allows certain shareholders to purchase more stock to fend off a hostile takeover.

