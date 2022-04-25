Wartburg & UNI Sweep

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team has made a second offseason addition to its roster. The Panthers welcome redshirt freshman guard Ellie Foster to Panthers after two years with Wisconsin-Green Bay. “We are so excited to add another local standout with the addition...
Iowa baseball took down Western Illinois, 11-1, at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday night. The game was dubbed a run-rule victory for the Hawkeyes after seven innings. Iowa has now reigned victorious in its last three meetings with Western Illinois. Iowa has won eight of its last nine contests. Last...
Alex Sandoval just wants to play baseball. Ever since he first picked up a baseball in a tee-ball league over a dozen years ago, Sandoval has loved baseball. Coming from a family of die-hard Chicago Cubs fans, Sandoval developed a passion for the game that has continued to grow through the years.
IOWA, USA — Central Iowa has eight of the state’s top 12 high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 high school rankings. Ames High School is the highest-ranked high school in the area at No. 4 based on six factors which include college readiness, proficiency in reading and math and graduation rates.
MARION — Newton’s Rylee Heryford and Bettendorf’s Shannyn Vogler faced off against each other on the biggest stages last season and each golfer came out on top once. Heryford was better at regionals and then Vogler got the best of Heryford at the state tournament. Two of...
STATE CENTER — Tori Bienfang scored a pair of first-half goals, Grace Tollefson scored both of her goals in the second half and Central Iowa United’s girls soccer team shut out Des Moines North 6-0 on Monday. CIU led the Polar Bears 3-0 at halftime. It took 25...
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When people gather to celebrate all things Iowa Hawkeye this fall, they’ll also honor 50 years of Iowa’s women’s athletics. FRYfest is set for Friday, September 2 at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing. People will be able to take part in the usual...
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s wrestling postseason will feature additional qualifiers, a new schedule, and updated qualifying after several sport advisory recommendations were approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Control.. Additional Qualifiers in Each Weight Class Added for Traditional Tournament. In a major shakeup...
It’s officially a winning streak for the Marshalltown girls’ tennis team. The Bobcats convincingly beat Mason City 9-2 Tuesday afternoon to improve to 2-4 on the season after beating Newton last week. Marshalltown controlled each session and won singles 5-1 while taking doubles 4-1. Head coach John Fiscus...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye runner Max Murphy has already broken the program’s 1,500 meter record, but he wants more. “Hopefully next time I have the chance (to take it lower),” Murphy said on his 3:40.63 time. “I definitely think I have a lot of room for improvement.”
ROCKFORD — Stephanie Raymond-Young is coming home.
In a different sport.
The former Rockford Lutheran and Northern Illinois star point guard, who also played briefly in the WNBA, will quarterback the...
The Iowa Heartlanders announced Tom Hamilton as their next president on April 21. He will succeed Brian McKenna, who retired after leading the franchise through its inaugural season. A former Coralville Hy-Vee store manager and Iowa City West High School alum, Hamilton had never worked in professional sports before taking...
There are roughly equal parts receding hairlines and ponytails but there are no corner 3s in the Washed Up Basketball Association.
What is it? According to the bio on its Twitter page, @WashedUpHoops, it is “Central Illinois' least and most exciting over 30 basketball league.”
The brand-new league was started by Chatham’s Eric Pedigo, 41.
