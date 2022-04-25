A new offer highlights a busy weekend. And the top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

The second and final evaluation period on the spring recruiting calendar had Kentucky’s basketball coaches back on the road, and there were plenty of potential future Wildcats on their radar.

The biggest development was a new scholarship offer for Andrej Stojakovic , a class of 2023 recruit and the son of Peja Stojakovic , one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. The younger Stojakovic plays his high school ball in the Sacramento area and has been one of the top prospects on the Adidas circuit so far this spring. UK Coach John Calipari extended an offer to Stojakovic — a 6-foot-6 small forward — on Saturday.

Stojakovic averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and shot 40 percent from three-point range as a junior this past season. He also has offers this spring from Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana and Oregon, among others.

Meanwhile, Calipari kept a close eye on No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner, though his Crystal Ball page continues to trend toward Louisville. UK’s coaches also made it clear that five-star guard Robert Dillingham will continue to be a major target for the Wildcats, and 2023 forward Milan Momcilovic emerged as a potential Kentucky target, as well.

