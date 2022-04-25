ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new offer highlights a busy weekend. And the top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
The second and final evaluation period on the spring recruiting calendar had Kentucky’s basketball coaches back on the road, and there were plenty of potential future Wildcats on their radar.

The biggest development was a new scholarship offer for Andrej Stojakovic , a class of 2023 recruit and the son of Peja Stojakovic , one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. The younger Stojakovic plays his high school ball in the Sacramento area and has been one of the top prospects on the Adidas circuit so far this spring. UK Coach John Calipari extended an offer to Stojakovic — a 6-foot-6 small forward — on Saturday.

Stojakovic averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and shot 40 percent from three-point range as a junior this past season. He also has offers this spring from Kansas, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana and Oregon, among others.

Meanwhile, Calipari kept a close eye on No. 1 recruit DJ Wagner, though his Crystal Ball page continues to trend toward Louisville. UK’s coaches also made it clear that five-star guard Robert Dillingham will continue to be a major target for the Wildcats, and 2023 forward Milan Momcilovic emerged as a potential Kentucky target, as well.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

UK target Ian Jackson has another great weekend with Adidas

5-star Baye Fall talks potential visits , G-League, and reclassing

Duke was dream school for potential UK target Trentyn Flowers

Stay or go tracker : Sahvir Wheeler is coming back to Kentucky

Andrej Stojakovic talks Kentucky offer ; other schools sticking out

No. 1 recruit Naas Cunningham joins OTE , keeps college eligibility

Star recruit GG Jackson will announce his decision on Wednesday

Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield commits to Louisville

Scout notes on Andrej Stojakovic and other national recruits

2023 star Omaha Biliew to Iowa State? And more recruiting notes.

Class of 2024 star Derik Queen had an impressive weekend

More Next Cats links: Lots of talk about DJ Wagner recruitment

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

