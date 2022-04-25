ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

13-year-old girl dead after a shooting in Milwaukee

By Danielle Halbach, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Three young people were shot Sunday night on Milwaukee's southside....

WISN

Manhunt underway for suspect accused of killing mother of 6

RACINE, Wis. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect police say killed a 30-year-old mother of six in Racine. Police found Brittany Booker's body Sunday morning in her vehicle near 13th and Villa streets. "This is not fair. This is not fair to her," said Brittany's cousin Shameeka...
RACINE, WI
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide suspect Kenneth Twyman on the run; wanted in April 14 killing

MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted is on the run again. Milwaukee police are searching for a homicide suspect who is no stranger to law enforcement. Kenneth Twyman of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a man near Fond du Lac and Locust on April 14. At last check, he is nowhere to be found.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS 58

2 dead after major accident in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN (CBS 58) -- Highway 57 and County Road MM have been shut down due to a major accident in the town of Rhine. According to police, a vehicle headed northbound went left of the center and struck a vehicle head on that was headed southbound. There have been two...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide, wanted man with Chicago ties

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed. According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.
WISN

2 people killed, 6 others shot in Milwaukee in 10 hours

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two homicides and six other shootings that happened in Milwaukee in 10 hours. Milwaukee police said a 19-year-0ld woman was killed near North 66th Street and West Lisbon Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identified the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Autopsy finds no injury or trauma to body in Lake Winnebago

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the person found along the shoreline on Lake Winnebago Sunday didn’t suffer any injuries or trauma, based on preliminary findings from the autopsy. The person has been identified as a 57-year-old man from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Report: Family identifies missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Wis. — The family of a missing man whose canoe overturned on Fox Lake identified him on Saturday. According to a report from CBS 58 News in Milwaukee, Beau Krantz, 36, was paddling on Thursday when his canoe overturned. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. and a woman was in the canoe with Krantz at the time.
FOX LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 injured, 1 arrested on south side

MILWAUKEE - Police were called to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. Friday near 9th and Maple on Milwaukee's south side. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered. Charges are...
MILWAUKEE, WI

