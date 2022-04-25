River Report: 4-25-22

Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Talk about an insane wildlife encounter. A group of hikers in Big Bend National Park in Brewster County, Texas, were walking down Pinnacles Trail, when they spotted a mountain lion only a few yards away from them. The mountain lion gazed at the startled hikers, before quickly turning its attention...
As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
Described as one of the great wonders of Oregon and the deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake is also known for its mysteries. One of them is that of an ancient log that mysteriously manages to float upright despite being unanchored. According to an article on travelmedford.com, this hemlock stump dubbed the "Old Man" has baffled scientists and visitors for over a century.
If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
"You may see in some of our more popular parks that we have increased attendance for our campsites," she said. "If you’re coming on the weekend you may have some trouble finding a reservation, but if you have the flexibility to camp during the week we typically have available campsites from Monday to Thursday."
Visitors to Virginia can travel back in time and visit the homes of important historical personalities, including eight U.S. presidents. Museums, hiking trails, wineries, mountains, magnificent parks, lakes, beaches, and unique attractions await travelers to Virginia. The state welcomes visitors all year and is a great place to visit for a fun-filled vacation with a rich history. The finest things to do in Virginia are listed below.
Only one new bird species was added to the Bitterroot Valley list by Ebird this past week. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal said the cold temperatures are holding back some usual spring activities. However, we're only five species behind last year's bird varieties. At the Lee Metcalf National...
Wildlife managers in Montana have issued a kill order for smallmouth bass caught in the upper Yellowstone River. The order comes in the wake of the nonnative species being caught in the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone just outside of Yellowstone National Park. Montana Fish Wildlife and...
ROANOKE, Va. – It felt more like a June or July weekend in southwest Virginia, and that feeling continues into Monday. High pressure remains the dominant force in our weather, pumping unseasonable warmth into the region. High temperatures Monday come within a few degrees of record levels. The NRV...
‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
If you're looking for an easy Alberta hike with stunning waterfalls and rushing rivers, this canyon hike could be the answer. The 3.7-kilometre hike takes you across six bridges with incredible views where you can watch bright blue waterfalls plummet into the canyon below. Maligne Canyon can be found just...
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - What started as a thunderstorm ended with piles of hail, downed trees and powerlines and thousands of people without power. A tornado was confirmed in the Fishersville area. A lot of that damage was around Jefferson Highway and Goose Creek Road. “Right down the road, eight...
