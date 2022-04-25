ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

ABRA Owners Power Their Business with Solar Energy, Green Business Practices

By ABRA Auto Body, Glass
franchising.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE - In various ABRA Auto Body locations around the country, some facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line. Tyler Morris, manager of ABRA Auto Body in Ellensburg, WA, added solar panels to...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Ellensburg, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Ellensburg, WA
Interesting Engineering

A new tidal turbine generates as much power as 12 solar panels

A Canadian renewable energies company dubbed Idenergie has unveiled a new hydrokinetic design turbine that harnesses power from flowing water and converts it to electricity. With countries looking to switch away from fossil fuels, there is a need to develop means to tap into renewable energy sources. While solar panels and wind turbines have been put to the task in most use cases, both systems have limitations when it comes to power generation. While power output from wind turbines is highly dependent on wind speeds, solar panels are effectively non-generative for almost half a day. A turbine placed in water flow can generate power continuously, whether day or night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Abra Owners Power#Wa
SPY

Harness the Power of the Sun with These 10 Solar Battery Chargers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The sun is more than just a glowing red dwarf that our planet orbits around. It’s an effective tool (or menace) for naturally-lit photographs, a good indication of what to wear (or not to wear) based on how sunny it is, and an effective source of Earth-bound energy. Thanks to solar panel technology, we humans have engineered a way to tap into the UV rays generated by the sun to power and recharge our...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

High-flying kites could power your home with wind energy

For Florian Bauer, co-CEO and chief technology officer of Kitekraft, a Munich-based company developing a flying wind turbine power system, tackling climate change is personal. "It all started during my school days when I read Al Gore's book and saw his documentary 'An Inconvenient Truth'. It triggered me and encouraged my decision to study renewable energies because I felt I could help solve the problem by being an engineer," he tells IE in a video interview.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Utilities plan huge electric grid upgrades, adding to power bills

American utilities are planning their biggest spending increases in decades to upgrade aging grids, prepare for electric vehicles and make the transition to renewable energy—moves poised to further boost power costs as consumers face historic inflation. The plans propose tens of billions of dollars in spending in the coming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Cheaper hydrogen fuel cell could mean better green energy options

Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with water vapor as the only by-product, making them an attractive green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles. However, their widespread use has been hampered in part by the cost of one of the primary components. To facilitate the reaction that produces...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It’s not.

April 22 is Earth Day. Crude oil is over $100 a barrel, nobody wants to pay Vladimir Putin for gas anymore, and three-quarters of Americans now think that climate change is at least partially caused by humans. Great time for the solar energy business, right?. “This has been an incredibly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy