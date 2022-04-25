ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips Clocks 4% Comparable Sales Decline In Q1 Amid Supply Chain Headwinds, Respironics Field Action

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • Koninklijke Philips NV PHG reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year to €3.9 billion.
  • The comparable sales declined by 4% amid significant supply chain headwinds and the Respironics field action consequences. On April 8, Philips Respironics and certain of Philips' U.S. subsidiaries received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice to provide information related to events leading to the Respironics recall.
  • The comparable order intake rose by 5%, driven by the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses and Hospital Patient Monitoring.
  • Comparable sales for Diagnosis & Treatment businesses declined 2%, with high-single-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy, offset by declines in Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging due to electronic component shortages. The comparable order intake for the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses increased by 7%, with double-digit growth in Image-Guided Therapy and mid-single-digit growth in Ultrasound and Diagnostic Imaging. The adjusted EBITA margin contracted to 5.9% from 8.7% a year ago.
  • The comparable sales in the Connected Care businesses declined 21% Y/Y due to Respironics field action consequences. The Adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 0.4% versus 12.9% a year ago, mainly due to the decline in sales and supply chain headwinds, partly offset by cost savings.
  • The Personal Health businesses recorded a comparable sales growth of 8% Y/Y due to double-digit growth in Oral Healthcare. The adjusted EBITA expanded 130 bps to 15.3%, mainly due to increased sales.
  • Philips Respironics has more than tripled its weekly production output than 2020.
  • Philips Respironics raised the field action provision by €165 million, mainly due to the higher volume of registered devices eligible for remediation and higher communication costs.
  • Due to lower sales and supply chain headwinds, the adjusted EBITA contracted 330 bps to 6.2%.
  • Philips reported €227 million in operating cash outflow.
  • Price Action: PHG shares traded lower by 11.4% at $26.87 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
Upwork Stock Shines On Q1 Growth, Expects Strong Q2 Performance

Upwork Inc UPWK reported first-quarter revenue growth of 24% year-over-year to $141.3 million, beating the consensus of $136.47 million. Marketplace revenue was $129.4 million (+24% Y/Y), and Managed services revenue was $11.9 million (+33% Y/Y). The gross margin was flat at 73%. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.4) million, compared with...
Why GE Shares Are Falling Today

General Electric Company GE shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported financial results and announced it's experiencing ongoing challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, COVID-19 impacts in China, inflationary pressures and material sourcing delays. Despite the challenges, GE reported first-quarter revenue of $17.04 billion, which beat the $16.91...
Coca-Cola Stock Hits Record High After Topping Q1 Earnings Forecast Amid 'Dynamic and Uncertain' Global Markets

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report shares hit a record high Monday after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings, while confirming its full-year profit and sales forecasts, amid what the iconic drinks group called a "highly dynamic and uncertain operating environment". Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three...
Today in Retail: Kimberly-Clark Expects Higher Sales; Walmart to Strengthen Local Business Ties

Today in retail, Kimberly-Clark predicts higher sales this year despite raising prices, while Walmart continues to strengthen its ties with local businesses. Plus, Home Depot Chief Information Officer Matt Carey shifts into the role of executive vice president of customer experience, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered resale baby gear marketplace Rebelstork expands into the U.S.
Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, -0.47% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Whirlpool says consumers’ appliance demand is waning, as costs mount

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 182.19 -5.12 -2.73%. Whirlpool said Monday that sales fell 8.2% in its first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter a year before. The company said revenue over the three months ended March 31 remained 14% higher than the first quarter of 2020, indicating that people are continuing to spend more on appliances than before the pandemic.
Bunge lifts 2022 earnings outlook as Ukraine war crimps crop supplies

April 27 (Reuters) - Global farm commodities merchant Bunge Ltd (BG.N) on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast by 21% on robust demand and tighter supplies of essential crops since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two-month war exacerbated already thin supplies of grain...
Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
Turning Point Brands Clocks 6.3% Sales Decline In Q1

Turning Point Brands Inc TPB reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6.3% year-on-year to $100.89 million, missing the consensus of $104.59 million. Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 11.4% to $45.7 million. Stoker’s Products net sales rose 8.4% to $31.7 million on double-digit growth of Moist Snuff Tobacco (MST).
Iveco supply issues to peak this quarter after weighing down Q1

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s Iveco Group said on Tuesday supply chain disruptions would peak in the second quarter, after they prevented the truckmaker from benefitting from record orders in the first three months of the year. As the company posted higher-than expected operating profits in the first quarter thanks to...
STMicroelectronics Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By Robust Demand For Microcontrollers

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 17.6% year-on-year to $3.55 billion, beating the consensus of $3.49 billion. This revenue performance, driven by solid demand for microcontrollers, was partially offset by temporarily reduced operations at its Shenzhen, China, manufacturing facility due to the pandemic. Sales to OEMs increased...
Trinity Industries Stock Slides On Q1 Miss, Downbeat FY22 Outlook

Trinity Industries Inc TRN reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42.9% year-over-year to $472.7 million, missing the consensus of $491 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.03 from $0.01 in 1Q21, missing the consensus of $0.16. Adjusted operating profit declined 5.5% Y/Y to $48.4 million, and margin contracted by 524 bps...
