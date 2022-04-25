Ahead Of Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments Earnings, Analyst Sees 'Challenging Setup' For Chip Stocks

Chip reporting season for Q1 will be stymied by worries concerning potential cyclical correction - KeyBanc analyst

Consumer-facing end market demand for chips expected to be weak; most others will see strength

Some high-profile semiconductor names are scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. An analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets isn't quite upbeat about it.

Challenging Setup: Concerns of a correction will dominate over strong, broad-based near-term fundaments and robust results/guidance, leading to a challenging setup for earnings, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh said in a note.

"With increasing concerns regarding a cyclical correction, we don't anticipate strong results and guidance will be rewarded in terms of stock performance," the analyst said.

Vinh expects investors to be rather willing to digest estimate cuts. This is more likely with mobile chip processors such as Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, where valuations are at trough levels, the analyst said. He also sees potential earnings risk stemming from the ongoing China COVID-19 lockdowns.

The quarterly results and commentary will likely reflect a strong pricing trend and robust demand trends across auto, cloud data center, and 5G infrastructure, Vinh said. Consumer-facing end markets such as smartphone, PC and IT will likely see softness, he added.

Vinh expects robust earnings from Texas Instruments, Inc. TXN, while Intel Corporation INTC, Qualcomm and Silicon Laboratories, Inc. SLAB will likely report muted results.

The Semiconductor Stock Ratings: KeyBanc has an "overweight" rating and $240 price target for Texas Instruments stock.

The firm rates Silicon Labs "overweight" as well, with a $210 price target.

Vinh has the same rating and a $200 price target on Qualcomm.

KeyBanc rates Intel a "sector weight" but has no formal PT for the stock. The fair value of the stock, according to the analyst, is $50.

Earnings Schedule:

Texas Instruments: Tuesday, after the close

Silicon Labs & Qualcomm: Wednesday, after the close

Intel: Thursday, after the close

The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX closed Friday's session down 2.22% at $410.55, according to BenzingaPro data. The SOXX is down 24.2% year-to-date.