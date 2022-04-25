ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wycombe Wanderers: The team with a fanbase in Spain

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man behind a Spanish following for Wycombe Wanderers said the connection was "love at first sight". More than 100 fans travelled from Spain to watch them beat Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park on Saturday. Ilie Oleart runs La Media Inglesa, a YouTube channel that covers English football matches...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria on a free transfer'... as PSG will opt against renewing the Argentine's contract in the summer amid interest from Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires. Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at the French giants, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015. The 34-year-old has...
SOCCER
BBC

Premiership Rugby Cup: London Irish 59-20 Leicester Tigers

Tries: Arundell 2, Tuisue 2, Reid, Donnell, Stokes, Cinti, Joseph Cons: Reid 6, Atkins. Tries: Edwards, Saumaki Cons: Hegarty 2 Pens: Hegarty 2. London Irish routed Leicester Tigers with nine tries at Brentford to reach their first Premiership Cup final. Both sides made a raft of changes but Irish proved...
RUGBY
BBC

Champions League reaction

Hasenhuttl on Patrick Vieira: "For his first job in the Premier League it is fantastic what he has done so far. For the first year it is amazing and I know that every manager is always keen to learn and keep on learning but it's been a good start from him."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Outlet#Bbc Co Uk#Spanish#La Media Inglesa#English#Spaniards#Chairboys
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won’t be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle transfer rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window. Newcastle are plotting a £30m summer move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Daily Express, April 27); Newcastle and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Arminia Bielefeld and Germany U21 defender Amos Pieper, who is a free agent this summer (Daily Mirror, April 25).
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ukrainian refugee starts 'dream job' in Cambridge

A Ukrainian refugee has begun her "dream job" after arriving in the UK just over a month ago. Valeriia is part of a four-generation family of 10 which moved to a home offered by a businessman in a village near Cambourne, Cambridgeshire. The 37-year-old started working as a nail technician...
JOBS
BBC

Women's Premiership: Glentoran go top with Mid Ulster win

Holders Glentoran moved to the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 3-1 victory away to Mid Ulster. Goals by Rachel Rogan, Casey Howe and Jess Foy gave Glentoran a three-goal lead at half-time. Rachael Rodgers pulled a goal back for the promoted hosts, their first in the Women's...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has an official contract offer on the table from french giants, following claims over the Midfielder's imminent exit from Old Trafford. Since the arrival of the Frenchman from Juventus in 2016 for a huge 70million euros fee, the 29-year-old has a total of 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Exeter come from behind to beat Barrow to ensure promotion to League One, while Wigan's return to Championship is delayed as Sheffield Wednesday make a big leap for an immediate return

Exeter skipper Matt Jay ensured the Grecians made the most of already-promoted Forest Green Rovers' slip as they came from behind to beat Barrow 2-1 and secure their own promotion out of League Two in the process. Trailing to Cameron Dawson's early own goal, they levelled through Kieran Phillips before...
SPORTS
BBC

Covid: Care home challenge considered and hospital admissions fall in Scotland

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. Families whose loved ones died from Covid in care homes in Scotland are considering legal action after a High Court ruling about government policies in England. The High Court decided discharging untested patients from hospital to care homes in England at the start of the Covid pandemic was unlawful. Prime Minister Boris Johnson again apologised for all those who died and the Scottish government says it plans to "examine the findings in detail".
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Transfer news: United considering move for Leeds' Phillips

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required), external. However, the club know this summer could also be their best chance to move for England international Declan Rice, with their rivals for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder prioritising other positions. (Standard), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy