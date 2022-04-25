Letter to the editor: Pirates need a new script

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 10-9) lost to Iowa (Cubs), 3-2. RHP Brad Case (10.80) threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give Iowa the lead after Indianapolis fought back to tie the game on a single in the top of the seventh by C Jason Delay (.192). LF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.200) went 1 for 4 with a double and DH Mason Martin (.323) went 1 for 4 with a single. 2B Ji-hwan Bae (.211) provided a little pop with a solo home run in the third and Oneil Cruz’s (.190) struggles continued as he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. RHP Trey McGough (0.00) started, went an inning and allowed no runs or hits. RHP Jerad Eickoff (7.20) came on in the second, pitched four innings and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven. Case got the loss.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO