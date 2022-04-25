Letter to the editor: Pirates need a new script

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 10-8) took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a 4-0 win over Iowa (Cubs). RHP Yerry De Los Santos (1.29), Indy’s fourth pitcher, gave up a single to C PJ Higgins with one out in the bottom of the ninth. RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.00) started and went 3.2 innings, striking out four and walking five. LHP Cam Vieaux (1-0, 3.12) worked the next three innings, giving up one walk, to earn the win. RHP Eric Hanhold (3.86) pitched the next 1.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. 1B Mason Martin (.328) went 2 for 4 with a double and triple. SS Oneil Cruz (.203) went 1 for 5 with a double. C Taylor Davis (.133) was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
