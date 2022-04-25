ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Letter to the editor: Pirates need a new script

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Recent articles and fan comments in the Tribune-Review pretty well reflect people’s loss of interest in attending any Pirates games. I think most people in the Pittsburgh area are fed up with what the owner’s acumen reflects. No...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo not in Pirates' Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Castillo is being replaced in right field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Castillo has a .244 batting average with a .585 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Television#The Tribune Review
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman heads to Pirates' bench on Wednesday

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman will sit out after Pittsburgh announced Diego Castillo would start at shortstop on Wednesday. Per Baseball Savant on 41 batted balls this season, Newman has recorded a .257 expected average and a 31.7% hard...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Dillon Peters now starting at pitcher Wednesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters will start on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryse Wilson was initially penciled in for the Pirates, but the club announced on Wednesday morning that Peters will make his first start of the season. The 29-year-old southpaw has made five relief appearances this season across 10 1/3 scoreless innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 26, 2022: Indianapolis loses no-hitter in 9th

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 10-8) took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a 4-0 win over Iowa (Cubs). RHP Yerry De Los Santos (1.29), Indy’s fourth pitcher, gave up a single to C PJ Higgins with one out in the bottom of the ninth. RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.00) started and went 3.2 innings, striking out four and walking five. LHP Cam Vieaux (1-0, 3.12) worked the next three innings, giving up one walk, to earn the win. RHP Eric Hanhold (3.86) pitched the next 1.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts. 1B Mason Martin (.328) went 2 for 4 with a double and triple. SS Oneil Cruz (.203) went 1 for 5 with a double. C Taylor Davis (.133) was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 27, 2022: Matt Fraizer comes through for Curve

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 10-9) lost to Iowa (Cubs), 3-2. RHP Brad Case (10.80) threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give Iowa the lead after Indianapolis fought back to tie the game on a single in the top of the seventh by C Jason Delay (.192). LF Canaan Smith-Njigba (.200) went 1 for 4 with a double and DH Mason Martin (.323) went 1 for 4 with a single. 2B Ji-hwan Bae (.211) provided a little pop with a solo home run in the third and Oneil Cruz’s (.190) struggles continued as he went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. RHP Trey McGough (0.00) started, went an inning and allowed no runs or hits. RHP Jerad Eickoff (7.20) came on in the second, pitched four innings and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven. Case got the loss.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Nailers drop Game 3 to Komets

Goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon made 46 saves on 50 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-1 home loss to the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 3 of a Central Division semifinal playoff series at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. on Wednesday. Forward Cam Hausinger scored the lone goal for Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy