British rail passengers have been left baffled by a “cringey” video from transport secretary Grant Shapps, posted this morning to promote the government’s Great British Rail Sale initiative.In the video, Mr Shapps poses with a plastic crab in front of a green screen, and slings on a backpack with its retail tag still visible - all while wearing a rumpled greige T-shirt.“I want to tell you about a great offer coming to you. It’s the great British rail sale offering over one million rail tickets at up to half price for trips,” he says, before addressing the nation from...

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO