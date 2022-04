If it is the week after Earth Day, then it's time for GreenBiz founder Joel Makower's roundup of all those Earth Day polls looking at what people think about climate, the environment, and the state of the planet. And like all of us at Treehugger, he despairs about how little impact we are having, writing in an email newsletter that "despite years of education and activism, not to mention advertising and plain old PR, we don’t seem much closer to that Utopian vision of the masses banding together to support a greener, cleaner planet, never mind trying to solve the looming climate crisis."

