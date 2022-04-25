ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Wonderlands" Exhibit & Artist Talk/Reception

 2 days ago

The exhibit runs April 8 - May 5 with a...

hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo to Turn Venetian Island into Arts Space

Click here to read the full article. The Isola di San Giacomo, a smallm, remote island off the coast of Venice, will be converted into an arts space by collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. It will be the third space overseen by her, after ones in Turin and the Italian town of Guarene. Last week, Re Rebaudengo revealed plans to turn the space into what her foundation labeled a “laboratory for ecological reflection.” She kicked off the initiative with a Jota Mombaça performance staged on San Giacomo that had been organized by curator Hans Ulrich Obrist. The island is currently home to...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Our Selves: celebrating photographs taken by female artists

As the news cycle regularly demonstrates, the simple, quintessentially modern act of taking a photograph has now become a predominant way of subverting entrenched power. And female artists, often on the fringes of cultural society, have been using their cameras to do just that for well over 100 years. This is one of the provocative declarations made by Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, the Museum of Modern Art’s empowering new exhibit of work by female photographers from over 100 years and all around the globe.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Harper's Bazaar

Vivien Zhang's large-scale, hypnotic art goes on display in London

Spending just a few minutes in front of one of Vivien Zhang’s vast, graphic canvases is a hypnotic experience. Having spent her childhood in China, Kenya and Thailand, the artist is now based in east London, creating cultural kaleidoscopes out of motifs from different countries, centuries and shared experiences. Her source materials range from central-Asian kilims and Baroque churches’ spiral pillars to video games and a 3D mathematical shape known as a gömböc. Zhang's aim, in collating and converting these into works of art, is to write a new visual language and set out what she calls an ‘alternative landscape’ for generations growing up away from their parents’ original cultures.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

New York Hispanic Society Acquires Ten New Works, Including Goya Portrait and Orozco Drawings

Click here to read the full article. The New York Hispanic Society announced Thursday that they have acquired ten new works, including an allegorical portrait of the painter Francisco Goya by Eugenio Lucas Velazquez. These new works join the New York Hispanic Society’s already impressive collection of 750,000 artworks, rare books, and decorative arts from Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Founded in 1904 by Archer M.Huntington, the NYHS has a particularly impressive collection of Spanish Old Masters, including works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, Campeche, among others. Included in the collection is a rare sample of polychrome statues by Pedro de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

No One Is Saying Who Gave The Bruce Museum Its ‘Unprecedented’ $50 M.+ Gift — But There Are Signs

Click here to read the full article. The Bruce Museum, a Greenwich institution that holds exhibitions related to the arts and sciences, has received a collection of 70 works of art amassed by a local anonymous couple, making it the largest art donation ever to the museum in its 112-year history. Figures in the area familiar with the Greenwich cultural scene are remaining quiet about the identity of the local donor. Despite calls to nearly 20 Greenwich and New York insiders by ARTnews, no one is revealing the name. However, clear signs point to a discrete auction buyer with an established...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Charlotte Brontë ‘little book’ saved for the public after £980,000 sale

The last of Charlotte Brontë’s “little books” known to be in private hands has been saved for the public and will go on display in Yorkshire. The minature books were created by Charlotte Brontë and her siblings when they were children to entertain their toy soldiers. The small works of literature have long been objects of fascination for Brontë enthusiasts and the last privately-held book, “A Book of Ryhmes” [sic], has now been bought for the nation. The minature books stayed in the Brontë family until the 1890s when they were dispersed. Prior to its resurfacing, “A Book of Ryhmes”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

Private Venice Airport Transformed Into Immersive Design Show

Milan’s Nilufar Gallery has curated two exhibitions inside the private Giovanni Nicelli airport, located on the Venice Lido. Opening in conjunction with this year’s Venice Biennale, the first of the two exhibitions combines a selection of historical design pieces with collections by current designers. A second is dedicated to ceramic artist Sin Ying Cassandra Ho, marking the first time any works by the artist have been shown in Europe.
VISUAL ART

