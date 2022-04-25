ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Earth Day Week Events: Grow Your Own Produce

leelanauticker.com
 2 days ago

Get a jump start on gardening...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Start a Garden: 7 Steps to Growing Your Own Vegetables

There's a lot to be stressed about right now, from inflation to world affairs and the rise of scam text messages. Gardening at home -- not just to maintain sanity, but also to source your own groceries in an uncertain future -- is a perfect way to turn anxiety into calm productivity. Growing your own vegetables comes in handy when ongoing supply chain disruptions leave grocery store shelves bare, and you might even save some money.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Innovation#Nmc#Tc#The Nmc Innovation Center
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
PennLive.com

This pollinator-attracting, native annual flower is one that few gardeners know: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

* What it is: Despite being a native of the Southwestern U.S., this mini-marigold look-alike is not very well known and seldom planted. That might be changing now that breeding has introduced some new, compact, and brilliantly colored varieties, such as Goldilocks Rocks, Campfire Flame, ‘Bidy Boom Bonfire,’ and the Taka Tuka series.
GARDENING
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
BobVila

8 Planting Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Garden Before it Even Gets Going

Many gardening errors can be blamed on impatience, as we often endeavor to make our plants bear fruit (or flowers) as quickly as possible. However, as with raising real children, plant parenthood means nurturing our seedlings through the difficult times all the way to full maturity. Otherwise, they might not stand strong enough to make you proud!
GARDENING
Baltimore Times

10 Clever Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Earth Day—which is on April 22, 2022 this year—offers a specific time to consider how to improve our role as good Earth stewards. The anniversary of protecting and appreciating the Earth is rooted in “the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970,” according to www.EarthDay.Org. Today offers a prime opportunity to acknowledge our personal role in enjoying a planet with less pollution and litter, an improved climate, and making less of a carbon footprint.
SOCIETY
Domaine

20 Small Backyard Landscape Ideas to Transform Your Space

Small backyards can sometimes seem like a waste of effort compared to everything else you may want to change or spruce up in your home. But even a tiny backyard can become a relaxing getaway with a little attention, some great design, and a few carefully chosen plants. Keep reading to see 20 of our favorite small backyard landscaping ideas.
GARDENING
The Independent

10 best plants for pots for an all year round container garden

When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.In...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Your Comprehensive Guide to Starting and Cultivating a Vegetable Garden

There are lots of great reasons to grow your own food, but we'll stick to our favorites: You know exactly where it comes from. By working the soil organically, you help the environment. And of course, vegetables taste infinitely better when you cultivate them yourself. (Maybe unabashed pride adds extra flavor?) It's also fun, relaxing, and—pun intended—grounding. So, whether you have a big plot or just a few pots, read on, and get ready to roll up your sleeves.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy