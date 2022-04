When I last covered the Nasdaq on March 23, it was in the midst of a rally that pulled it out of bear market territory for the year. I noted we may have found a temporary bottom at the 12,500 level back on March 14. Now, weeks later, the index is lower but has not come close to re-testing the 2022 bottom we saw on March 14. The Federal Reserve predictably raised rates by 25 bps at their March meeting, and with Fed Chairman Powell indicating that we could see additional rate hikes in each of the remaining six meetings this year, how will the rapidly rising interest rate environment affect earnings for high growth stocks?

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO